‘12 Men on the Moon’ lecture to debut Saturday at Western Nevada College | NevadaAppeal.com

Space exploration buffs won't want to miss the upcoming presentation of Northern Nevada lecturer Mike Thomas at Western Nevada College.

Thomas will debut his lecture, "12 Men on the Moon," on Saturday, June 10, at WNC's Jack C. Davis Observatory.

The free lecture starts at 7:30 p.m.

In his presentation, Thomas will look at the six manned landings on the moon. More specifically, Thomas will discuss the U.S.'s Apollo series (11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17) that landed on the moon from 1969 to 1972. Starting with Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin becoming the first men to land on the moon in 1969, the U.S. gradually increased its time, exploration and experiments on the moon. Learn all about these manned moon landings.

For more than a decade, Thomas has provided free lectures at the observatory.

On Saturday nights when lectures aren't scheduled, the observatory is open from sundown to 11 p.m. At this time, the Western Nevada Astronomical Society hosts Star Parties, bringing together people with an interest in astronomy.

The lectures and Star Parties are free and open to the public.

The observatory is at 2699 Van Patten Drive.