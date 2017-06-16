3rd & Curry St. Farmers Market modified for Carson City Off-Road | NevadaAppeal.com

Saturday's 3rd and Curry St. Farmers Market will have adjustments to accommodate the Carson City Off-Road bike race that's happening through Sunday.

Linda Marrone, market manager, said the market can best be accessed from the southwest. Handicap parking will exclusively be on Nevada Street.

Anyone looking for a last-minute gift for Father's Day can bring knives, scissors and any tools that need sharpening to Old School Knife Sharpening at its former space at Nevada and Third streets.

Also, Marrone said the machine that accepts SNAP payments is in service.

The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until Sept. 30.