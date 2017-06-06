4-H youth summer camp planned in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

4-H is aiming to offer kids fun and educational activities while they explore Carson City and surrounding areas in its annual summer youth camp.

The camp, which runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 26-30, is open to kids age 9 to 14. It's held at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, 2621 Northgate Lane, Suite 15. The cost is $150 or $35 per day. The price includes snacks and water, lunch for two days, transportation, materials and entrance fees. Checks can be made payable to Carson City Cooperative Extension.

The camp agenda includes a trip to the Capitol, Governor's Mansion and Carson River Watershed on June 26; a trip to Reno on June 27 to see Animal Ark and Rancho San Rafael Park; STEM activities on June 28; a look at the Nevada Museum of Art and the University of Nevada, Reno's Black Rock Press on June 29; and a day at Washoe Lake State Park on June 30.

For information, call Cooperative Extension at 775-887-2252.