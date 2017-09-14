6th Annual Fall in Love Bridal Show returning to Genoa

The grand prize at the 6th Annual Fall in Love Festival Bridal Show is a wedding set at the East Fork Ranch and valued at $15,000.

One bride-to-be will win the wedding at the bridal show, which will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at Genoa Lakes Golf Club and Resort in Genoa.

The show offers more than 50 wedding and event professionals from the Carson Valley, Reno Lake Tahoe and surrounding areas.

In addition to the venue, the grand prizes offers full wedding coordination, a catered reception, music, photography, event rentals, save the dates and invitations, flowers and more.

Tickets to the bridal show are $5 per person and free for children under 12. The cost at the door is $10. The first 200 who register online will receive an additional grand prize raffle ticket; additional tickets are available for $1 each.

For information about rules in regards to qualifying for the grand prize, go to http://www.FallinLoveFestival.com. For information, email Events@FallinLoveFestival.com.