‘Aging in Nevada’ forum coming to Carson City Brewery Arts Center Jan. 24 | NevadaAppeal.com

A free event sponsored by Sierra Nevada Forums will explore the data regarding Nevada’s aging population.

The forum, at 6 p.m. Jan. 24, will cover how Nevada is one of the fastest aging states in the country, and the implications of an aging population in terms of health and well-being and emerging workforce needs. Current statewide initiatives to address aging and dementia also will be discussed, as well as the full range of programs and services offered by the Sanford Center to promote quality of life and well-being among elders statewide.

The event is being held with Sanford Center for Aging — Nevada Geriatric Education Center at the University of Nevada, Reno. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The forum will be in the Brewery Arts Center’s Performance Hall, 511 W. King St. For more information, call 775-690-3913, or go to http://www.sierranevadaforums.com.