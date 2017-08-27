Allens celebrate 50 years of marriage

Pat and Bernie Allen celebrated 50 years of marriage on Aug. 19. They met through friends when Pat worked at the Nevada State Library (now the Attorney General's Office) and Bernie worked a few blocks away on Carson Street at the U.S. Post Office and Federal Building (now the Laxalt Building).

They were married at St. Theresa's Catholic Church on Aug. 19, 1967. They have two daughters, Kathy (Robert), Karen (Ron) and two grandchildren.

Bernie retired as Post Master of Coleville, Calif., and Pat retired as Branch Manager of the Dayton Valley Branch Library. The couple enjoys traveling and chose a spring time Tulip Cruise through the waterways of Holland and Belgium to celebrate.