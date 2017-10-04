Animal hides sought to make free gloves for veterans

Carson City Elks Lodge No. 2177 is collecting hides from deer, elk, and antelope to make free wheelchair gloves for veterans.

Once the hides have been salted and either laid flat or rolled (hair side out), the club can make arrangements for pickup.

In Dayton, south Reno and Carson City north of Highway 50, call Ray Achen at 775-350-3779. In Carson City south of Highway 50, call Mike Lampshire at 775-883-4196. To schedule a pickup in Johnson Lane or Minden/Gardnerville, call Al Bye at 775-267-9167.