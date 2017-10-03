Anniversary celebration slated at Carson City’s animal shelter

The Nevada Humane Society's Carson City shelter is celebrating its one-year anniversary with free pet adoptions, cake and other activities at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Since opening on Oct. 4, 2016, the shelter has seen more than 850 dogs, cats and small animals find permanent homes.

The anniversary event, offering free cat and dog adoptions, will celebrate the milestone and thank the community for support.

Since opening, the shelter has established a veterinary clinic with the mission of providing high quality, low-cost spay and neuter to those who cannot otherwise afford it and a low-cost walk-in based vaccine clinic.

Other services include pet food assistance and foster programs in addition to an exercise play yard designed and funded by Carson Animal Services Initiative.

Funding for the shelter, at 549 Airport Road, came from a sales tax, donations from Nevada Humane Society and CASI, Maddie's Fund and Petco Foundation.