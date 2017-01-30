Annual 4-H Fabric and Rummage Sale returning to Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Annual 4-H Fabric and Rummage Sale returning to Carson City
January 30, 2017
Sewing notions, crafting items, sewing machines and other items will be on hand at the 15th annual Carson City/Storey County 4-H Fabric and Rummage Sale.
The event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday will be at Fuji Park Exhibition Hall.
The sale is a project of the Carson City/Storey County 4-H Council. All proceeds benefit the council’s scholarship fund. Most fabrics are priced to sell at $1 per yard.
For information, call 775-887-2252.
