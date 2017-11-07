Annual Candy Cane Express holiday trains to run out of Virginia City

The Virginia and Truckee Railroad is offering the chance to experience Christmas trains for three weekends this holiday season.

Rides on heated, 100-year-old railroad coaches are planned at noon and 2 p.m. Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2-3 and 9-10. Rides will depart from the original 1870 depot at 166 F St. in Virginia City.

Passengers are invited to savor hot chocolate and warm cider while enjoying cookies and festive candy canes. The conductor will read "The Night Before Christmas" while the North Pole Candy Cane Sisters lead sing-alongs and record wishes for Santa.

Other activities on the Candy Cane Express include the chance to write "Dear Santa" postcards.

Tickets are $19 for adults and $9 for children ages 2-11. Anyone 2 and younger can ride for free.

For information, call 775-847-0380, or go to http://www.virginiatruckee.com, or email info@virginiatruckee.com.