Annual Carson Mall Craft Fair returns Dec. 2-24
September 25, 2017
The annual Christmas Craft Fair is coming to the Carson Mall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2-24.
Spaces are 10-by-10 feet and cost $20 per day. There is a minimum commitment of three days. For spaces reserved for more than three days, take $10 off.
Activities during the fair will include the Elf Crawl, Reindeer Games, Pony Express Letters, and visits and photos with Santa.
For information, see the mall's fall calendar at https://www.facebook.com/ShopCarsonMall/menu/. As the dates get nearer, more will be finalized.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/ShopCarsonMall/posts/?ref=page_internal or http://eventsnevada.com/mall.html to download a vendor application.
For questions, contact Maxine at 775-887-1294 or nevadamax48@gmail.com.
