Annual Carson River Watershed Management Forum to return Feb. 21-23 | NevadaAppeal.com

The chance to learn about what goes into managing, conserving and protecting the Carson River watershed and its floodplains and natural resources will be offered in a free forum.

The Carson River Coalition is holding the 2017 Carson River Watershed Management Forum Feb. 21-23.

This year’s event will open on Feb. 21 with a daylong bus tour of the Carson River Mercury Superfund site between Carson City and Dayton. The tour will include historic source sites and areas under investigation, with discussions on the remedial investigation and the feasibility study. Seating is limited.

Following the bus tour is a two-day event from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22-23 at the Bob Boldrick Theater inside the Carson City Community Center. Expert presenters will cover topics related to the management of the Carson River, including riparian restoration, water quality and quantity, storm water, flooding and floodplain management, invasive species, agriculture, recreation, and education/outreach programs.

Registration is required at https://carson2017.eventbrite.com. For more information, go to the website, or contact Shane Fryer at 775-887-9005 or Shane@cwsd.org.