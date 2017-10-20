Annual Haunted Halloween benefit concert planned in Virginia City

The Novelists will perform at the second annual Haunted Halloween benefit concert for Community Chest Inc.

The event, themed "Alice in Wonderland/Through the Looking Glass," is set for Oct. 27 at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City.

Tickets are $30 each. Exclusive stage side champagne box seats will be available for bid. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are being sold at http://www.communitychestnevada.net and at the Red Dog Saloon in Virginia City, Sundance Bookstore in Reno, and Comma Coffee in Carson City.

Proceeds support the Storey County Community Library and programs like the Classroom on Wheels (COW Bus) rural mobile preschool.