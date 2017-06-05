Annual Home and Garden Show returning to Carson Mall June 21-24 | NevadaAppeal.com

Plenty of home and garden improvement ideas along with decorations, display, seminars and more will be offered in an annual Home and Garden Show.

The event, coordinated by the Greenhouse Garden Center, is returning to the Carson Mall from June 21-24.

Show hours are 5-8 p.m. June 21; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. June 22 and 23; and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. June 24.

Admission is free. Vendors who would like to participate in the show can contact Maxine at 775-887-1294 or nevadamax48@gmail.com.