April events planned at Fort Churchill State Historic Park in Silver Springs | NevadaAppeal.com

Fort Churchill State Historic Park is offering a variety of ranger-led programs during the month of April. Programs highlight the area's rich history and abundant natural resources.

Coffee with a Ranger: Bring your favorite mug and join a ranger for some early morning conversation. Ask questions, learn about the park, share your experiences and make new friends.

The event is 8:30-9:30 a.m. April 16 at the walk-in campsite at the Samuel Buckland Campground at Fort Churchill.

Starry, Starry Night: Experience the awesome night sky over Fort Churchill State Historic Park. Enjoy a tour of the celestial neighborhood while talking about the night clear sky as a remarkable natural resource to be celebrated and enjoyed. Please dress for the weather. Red lights are encouraged. It takes place 8:15-9:45 p.m. April 28. Meet at the Fort Churchill museum.

History Hike: Bring your walking shoes and join a park interpreter for a short hike (less than 1 mile) around historic Fort Churchill. See the fort ruins, learn about the colorful history of the area and hear stories about daily life at a frontier fort. Please bring plenty of water, sun protection and comfortable close-toed shoes. Cameras, binoculars and insect repellent are also encouraged. The hike is 10:30-noon April 30. Meet at the Fort Churchill museum.

Park entrance fees apply — $5 per vehicle for Nevada residents and $7 per vehicle for out-of-state visitors (cash or check only). There is no additional cost to participate in the program.

Fort Churchill is located 8 miles south of the Highway 95A/Highway 50 intersection on Highway 95A at 10000 Highway 95A, Silver Springs, NV 89429.

For information, go to http://parks.nv.gov/events.