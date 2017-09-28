Artists sought for Carson City’s annual Nevada Day Art Show

The Nevada Artists Association is inviting local and regional artists, sculptors, painters, photographers and potters to join in the Nevada Day art exhibit at its gallery inside the Brewery Arts Center.

This is the 67th year the NAA has opened the exhibit in honor of Nevada's admission into the union on Oct. 31, 1864. Membership in the NAA isn't required; any Northern Nevada or California artists can enter.

The Nevada Day Show will open on Oct. 22 and run through Dec. 24. Art will be judged in nine media categories with first, second, third and honorable mention award ribbons given in each category.

Other awards include Best of Show, People's Choice and the Pat Holub Choice. Although the exhibit doesn't have a theme, artists that enter Nevada scenes will be eligible for the Spirit of Nevada award.

For rules and standards, go to http://www.NevadaArtists.org, or stop by the gallery, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

There are entry fees for both members and non members. Entries are limited to three, and photographers are limited to two photo entries. A third may be entered in another medium.

Recommended Stories For You

The nonprofit cooperative NAA gallery requires that all art be for sale. Entries must be submitted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the gallery, 449 W. King St.