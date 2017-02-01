Artists sought for commissioned mural at Greater Nevada Field in Reno | NevadaAppeal.com

A mural is planned at Greater Nevada Field, and artists are being called to submit proposals reflecting the spirit of the sports venue.

The home of the Reno Aces and the Reno 1868 FC is commissioning a mural at the right field concession stand, facing toward the infield.

The project is open to all artists, and selection will be based on design, context, style and experience.

Designs should incorporate a baseball/soccer/Northern Nevada theme with encouragement for creativity and storytelling. Proposals must include a sketch and any written dialogue to explain the project.

The mural must be painted with high quality colorfast paint with the proven ability to maintain color fastness for three years. Artists are expected to provide manufacturer specifications on chosen materials with their proposal.

Proposals are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 24. Email them to eric@sierra-arts.org, or bring them on a flash drive or CD to Sierra Arts, 17 S. Virginia St., Suite 120, Reno.

Compensation will be based on design, style and experience. A budget can be submitted along with the proposal.

For information, contact Eric Brooks at eric@sierra-arts.org or 775-329-2787.