Artists sought to submit in Carson City’s Spirit of America art show | NevadaAppeal.com

Artists sought to submit in Carson City’s Spirit of America art show
June 15, 2017
The Nevada Artists Association invites all local and regional artists and photographers to enter its Spirit of America art show.
The exhibit, to be shown at the NAA gallery at Carson City's Brewery Arts Center, is open to nonmembers as well as members. Being a judged show, there will be awards given at a reception on July 1.
There is not a theme for this show. Paintings and other art are limited to three entries; photography is limited to two entries. A third entry is allowed in another medium.
The nonprofit NAA will be taking entries from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24 at the gallery, 449 W. King St. The exhibition will open June 25 and run through Aug. 4.
To check on rules, display standards and entry fees, go to http://www.NevadaArtists.org, or visit the gallery, or call 775-882-0189 or 775-882-6411.
