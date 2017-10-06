Arts Council in Carson City to host talk with artist Mary Warner

A reception and artist talk with painter Mary Warner will be held on Tuesday at the Nevada Arts Council office in Carson City.

The event runs from 5 to 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Warner's exhibit, "Second Nature," is on display in the Art Council's OXS Gallery through Nov. 10.

A former art professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Warner has a lifelong passion for botany, often focusing her artwork on flowers, trees and other plants that catch her eye.

The winner of the 2011 Governor's Arts Award for Excellent in the Arts, Warner has been featured in 55 exhibitions across Nevada and 43 solo exhibitions nationally, including the Whitney Museum, the Drawing Center and the Louis K. Meisel Gallery in New York. She has also been included in a number of group exhibitions in Italy and the United Kingdom.

A Northern California native, she came to Las Vegas as a visiting artist at UNLV in 1989 and joined the faculty full-time in 1992. She retired in 2011 as the head of the Painting Department. She has been a recipient of fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mid America Arts Alliance and the Nevada Arts Council.

Managed by the Nevada Arts Council's Artist Services Program, the gallery is located at 716 N. Carson St., Suite A, in Carson City.