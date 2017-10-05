Autumn Jazz program planned in Carson City

An evening of big-band music with vocalist Jakki Ford is planned from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at Comma Coffee, 312 S. Carson St.

General admission is $5 at the door; free for age 18 and under.

The program, Autumn Jazz, will feature the 17-member Mile High Jazz Band playing favorite and new big-band songs. Some highlight tunes of the evening will be the popular Count Basie tune "Moten Swing," Toots Thielemans' "Bluesette," and Gordon Goodwin's tongue-in-cheek Afro-Cuban tune "Howdiz Songo?"

Jakki Ford will sing "They Can't Take That Away From Me," "Out of Nowhere," and others.

Autumn Jazz celebrates Harmony for Humanity as part of World Music Days, an annual global event affirming the ideals of tolerance, friendship, and shared humanity, inspired by the life and work of journalist and musician Daniel Pearl. The performance also commemorates National Arts and Humanities month, a coast-to-coast recognition of the importance of culture in America.

Mile High Jazz Band events are supported in part by a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

For information about Autumn Jazz and the Mile High Jazz Band, call 775-883-4154, or see the website MileHighJazz.com. For information on other events at Comma Coffee, call June Joplin at 775-883-2662 or see the website CommaCoffee.com.