Auxiliary celebrates 60 years of service to hospital

A nonprofit that supports local health programs recently celebrated six decades of service to Banner Churchill Community Hospital.

The Banner Churchill Community Hospital Auxiliary celebrated its 60th anniversary in August with a luau celebration at the Elks Lodge.

Formed in 1957, the nonprofit's mission is to help patients, visitors and staff at the hospital.

Auxiliary volunteers raise funds for local health programs and upgrades to hospital facilities as well as purchase of modern hospital equipment.

Proceeds also support local health events like blood drives, shot clinics, health fairs and scholarships.

In 2016, the Auxiliary donated $75,000 to the hospital and health related activities, and volunteers worked a total 19,508 hours.

Recommended Stories For You

Applications to become a volunteer are at the Rainbow Treasures Gift Shop, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays inside the hospital, or the Stuf 'n Such Thrift Store.

The thrift store is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 99 S. Nevada St.