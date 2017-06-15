Award-winning Reno author to hold creative writing workshop | NevadaAppeal.com

Award-winning Nevada author Eric Neuenfeldt will be holding a free creative writing workshop on June 24 at the Sierra Arts Foundation in Reno.

Neuenfeldt, a fiction writer and English teacher at Truckee Meadows Community College, is a recipient of the Nevada Arts Council's Artist Fellowship in Literary Arts in 2017.

Neuenfeldt will lead participants through writing exercises in addition to using published examples of writing for short stories, novels and memoirs. Workshop participants are encouraged to bring any writing works they have in progress. The event begins at 2 p.m.

A graduate of the MFA program at Oklahoma State University, Neunfeldt's collection of short stories, "Wild Horse," received the 2015 Grace Paley Prize for Short fiction from the Association of Writers & Writing Programs. His chapbook of stories, "Fall Ends Tomorrow," won the 2010 Iron Horse Literary Review Chapbook contest.

Sierra Arts Foundation is at 17 S. Virginia St.