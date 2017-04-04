Basic dog obedience program starting April 18 in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Recreation's Basic Dog Obedience program, instructed by Guy Yeaman, begins April 18 and runs through May 23.

Guy, with more than 45 years of experience, helps owners teach their dogs to obey basic obedience commands. Individual behavior problems also will be addressed.

Each dog needs a training collar (choke chain, Halti, Martingale, harness, etc.) and a leash four to six feet in length. Dogs must be current on shots through rabies, and written record must be shown at the first class.

Class meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Fuji Park, across from Costco in Carson City. The cost is $80 for the six weeks.

Register with Carson City Recreation at http://www.carson.org/ccpr or 775-283-7422. For information, call Yeaman at 775-265-4530.