Basic dog obedience program to start in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Recreation's Basic Dog Obedience program, instructed by Guy Yeaman, begins Tuesday and runs through July 25.

Guy, with more than 45 years of experience, helps owners teach their dogs to obey basic obedience commands. Individual behavior problems also will be addressed.

Each dog needs a training collar (choke chain, Halti, Martingale, harness, etc.) and a leash four to six feet in length. Dogs must be current on shots through rabies, and written record must be shown at the first class.

Class meets 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, except July 4, at Fuji Park, across from Costco. The cost is $80 for the six weeks.

Register with Carson City Recreation at http://www.carson.org/ccpr or 775-283-7422. For information, call Yeaman at 775-265-4530.