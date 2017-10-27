Basic dog obedience program to start in Carson City
October 27, 2017
Carson City Recreation's Dog Obedience program, instructed by Guy Yeaman, begins Nov. 14 and runs through Dec. 20.
With more than 45 years of experience, Yeaman aims to help owners teach their dogs to obey basic obedience commands. Individual behavior problems will be addressed during the course of the class.
Each dog needs a training collar (choke chain, Halti, Martingale, harness, etc.) and a 4-6 foot leash. Dogs must be current on shots through rabies. Written record must be shown at the start of the first class.
Class meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Fuji Park (across from Costco). The cost is $80 for the six weeks. Register with Carson City Recreation at http://www.carson.org/ccpr or 775-283-7422.
For information, call Yeaman at 775-265-4530.
