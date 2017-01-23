Bingo, Taco Night and other events planned at Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge | NevadaAppeal.com

Bingo, Taco Night and other events planned at Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge
January 23, 2017
Play bingo with the Tahoe Douglas Elks on Friday, Feb. 3 at Elks Lodge, 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.
Doors open at 5 with warm-ups at 6 and regular games at 6:30 p.m. The cover all Jackpot Progressive is $1,175 with 52 or fewer numbers; the Power Ball jackpot is $100. Players must be 21 or older. Call 775-265-5120 or 775-267-1362.
Also in February, Tahoe Douglas Elks is hosting Grill Your Own Steak from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 20. For $14, attendees can cook their own steak over mesquite coals. RSVP by calling Jim Schramm at 775-783-4224 or Jim Plamenig 310-874-4655.
Tacos for $3 will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Pulled pork sandwiches will be sold for $4. Also included are beans, condiments, desserts and more. Call 775-265-1723 or 775-267-1367.
Offering an omelet bar, bacon, sausage and more, the club’s monthly family breakfast will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26. Call 775-782-8191.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Announcements
- Weekly youth shooting program held in Carson City
- Mammovan to deliver breast cancer screenings to Carson City area
- ‘Aging in Nevada’ forum coming to Carson City Brewery Arts Center Jan. 24
- Carson City artist offering oil painting home parties
- Carson City auditions planned for production of ‘Annie, Kids!’