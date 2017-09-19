BIRTHS
September 19, 2017
Banner Churchill Community Hospital
Aug. 31, 2017
A boy, Jaxon Trans Summerfield, to Shane and Elena Summerfield, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 18 inches.
Sept. 5, 2017
A boy, Knox David Harris, to Robert and Danielle Harris, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 19 1/4 inches.
Sept. 8, 2017
Recommended Stories For You
A boy, James Everett Cremean, to Jim and Katie Cremean, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 20 1/2 inches.
A boy, John Nolde Butler, to Kathryn and Andrew Butler.
Sept. 9, 2017
A boy, Aaron JaRyan White, to Ashley and Wayce White, weighing 10 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 18 inches.
Sept. 10, 2017
A boy, Austin Jesse Crane, to Brian and Adrienne Crane, weighing 9 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 21 inches.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
- Nevada Humane Society in Carson City and Reno urgently needs cat food
- Public input sought as search gets underway for new WNC president
- Cooperative Extension’s Grow Your Own classes for gardeners to return
- Free hike, star party and more planned at Washoe Lake State Park
- Carson City site of free forum about potential Yucca Mountain nuclear waste dump