Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Aug. 31, 2017

A boy, Jaxon Trans Summerfield, to Shane and Elena Summerfield, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 18 inches.

Sept. 5, 2017

A boy, Knox David Harris, to Robert and Danielle Harris, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 19 1/4 inches.

Sept. 8, 2017

A boy, James Everett Cremean, to Jim and Katie Cremean, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 20 1/2 inches.

A boy, John Nolde Butler, to Kathryn and Andrew Butler.

Sept. 9, 2017

A boy, Aaron JaRyan White, to Ashley and Wayce White, weighing 10 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 18 inches.

Sept. 10, 2017

A boy, Austin Jesse Crane, to Brian and Adrienne Crane, weighing 9 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 21 inches.