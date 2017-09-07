Bloodmobile taking blood donations at local sites

Multiple governors, including Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, are proclaiming state blood donation days in response to blood bank shortages throughout the country.

National Blood Donation Week wraps up on Sept. 10 with National Blood Donation Day falling on Sept. 8.

Officials say that, although blood donations are typically scarce during the summer and holidays, blood donations are especially needed in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Not only do natural disasters require ample blood supply on hand, but the storm and flooding have interrupted the blood donations previously done routinely by thousands of people, thereby drastically cutting supply.

According to the American Red Cross, 36,000 units of blood are needed in the U.S. every day. Emergency rooms treating trauma victims, hospitals treating anemic patients, and medical clinics replenishing low blood levels in cancer patients require a steady supply of blood products.

Local blood drives are planned at the following locations:

Fallon Food Hub, 40 E. Center St., Fallon, from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8

Max Casino, 900 S. Carson St., from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

North Lyon Firefighters Association, 195 E. Main St., Fernley, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9