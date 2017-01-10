Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley hosting annual awards banquet Jan. 21 | NevadaAppeal.com

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley recognizes the youth, volunteers and members of the community who go above and beyond at the 9th annual Youth of the Year banquet, set for Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Yerington Club site. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6 p.m.

“This is an exciting year for us with the opportunity for the William N. Pennington Teen Center right around the corner and we are looking forward to kicking off 2017 by honoring the individuals who have made a significant impact in the lives of children in our community,” said Travis Crowder, chief professional officer for The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley.

Youth of the Year is a national contest across all Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Last year, Elena Smith was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley Youth of the Year and went on to represent the state of Nevada at the regional level. The night is also used to recognize exceptional youth, staff, volunteers and community members. Awards such as Member of the Year, Champion of Youth and From the Heart are given throughout the night.

The theme for this year’s banquet will be “Building Futures.” Last year the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley received a $1 million pledge from the William N. Pennington Foundation to construct a state-of-the-art, 7,200-square-foot Teen Center Facility in Yerington, Nev. The William N. Pennington Foundation pledge is contingent on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mason Valley raising the remaining money needed to complete construction of the Teen Center.

“The opportunity to build a Teen Center in 2017 would not have been possible without the pledges from many Foundations in the Northern Nevada and California area,” said Crowder. “We thought what better theme for the Youth of the Year banquet than to celebrate our children, our community and our clubs futures.”

This year’s keynote speakers are father-son duo Brad and Chad Bramlet. Not strangers to the Boys & Girls Club both have been involved in one way or another for much of their lives. Chad, a Nashville recording artist has performed on stand with national acts including Rodney Atkins, Crag Cambell and Trick Pony. He is currently working with award winning hit songwriter Brian White for the release of his 2017 album.

Brad Bramlet is a former Northwest Boy of the Year, unit director and executive director of Clubs for eight years. He is currently the president and founder of the Encouragement Institute, a company dedicated to inspire courage in the hearts of people. Brad has created more than 50 youth programs, impacting more than 15,000 youth internationally.

Tickets to attend the Youth of the Year banquet are $40 each or $350 for a table of eight and can be purchased at the Club’s Yerington site at 124 N Main St., Yerington, NV.

For more information, call 775-463-2334.