Breakfast with Carson City Supervisor Brad Bonkowski planned | NevadaAppeal.com

All Carson City residents are invited to attend Ward 2 Supervisor Brad Bonkowski's monthly "Breakfast with Brad" from 7 to 8 a.m. Friday at the Cracker Box.

With the legislative session underway, the board is keeping a close eye on any bills that might impact Carson City.

"The legislative session is at full speed now, with over 1,000 new bills introduced. Over the next few weeks we'll see which bills survive and which do not," Bonkowski said. "If there is one in particular that interests you, please come to breakfast to discuss!"

No purchase is necessary, and the coffee is on Brad. The restaurant is at 402 E. William St.