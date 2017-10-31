Carson City Arts Initiative holding 15th anniversary fundraiser and art silent auction

The Capital City Arts Initiative [CCAI] is delighted to present its 15th Anniversary Fundraiser and art silent auction at The Studio @ Adams Hub. CCAI will host the celebration, Friday, November 3, 5-7pm at the Hub, 177 W Proctor Street, Carson City. No tickets are needed to attend the party.

In addition to hors d'oeuvres and a variety of libations at the event, the silent auction features art works by over two-dozen artists from Carson City and the region that are available for purchase to support the Initiative's programs. The auction includes prints, drawings, paintings, photography, sculptures. Participants include many artists with whom CCAI has worked during the past 14 years: Cyndy Brenneman, Carol Brown, Galen Brown, Caleb Cage, Paula Chung, Amelia Currier, Tom Drakulich, Jon Farber, Mahsan Ghazianzad, Jeff Hantman, Ben Hoffman, William Hutchison, Eunkang Koh, Susan Kotler, Katie Lewis, Scott MacLeod, Mike Malley, Gil Martin, Emily Rogers Najera, Rick Parsons, Paul Baker Prindle, Nancy Raven, Karl Schwiesow, Tamara Scronce, Phyllis Shafer, Quynh Tran, and DePaul Vera. Works by both the late Jim McCormick and Gus Bundy will also be in the sale.

CCAI is also delighted to have contributed works from the Joyce Newman and Bruce Kittess collections, notably a 1902 watercolor by L.P. Latimer from Joyce Newman and over a dozen art works from the Bruce Kittess collection including Robert Owen, Maya, and Robert Bateman.

Images of pieces in the auction are available at arts-initiative.org. The Studio @ Adams Hub will be open in the afternoons, 1:30 – 5pm, October 31 – November 3 for preview and for early bids on auction items.

CCAI presents art exhibitions in three Carson City galleries, give art talks, and brings artists to high school and college classrooms to work with students — all since 2003. Proceeds from this auction fundraiser will help support the Initiative's ongoing programs including honoraria for participating artists.

The Capital City Arts Initiative is an artist-centered organization committed to the encouragement and support of artists and the arts and culture of Carson City and the surrounding region. The Initiative is committed to community building for the area's diverse adult and youth populations through art projects and exhibitions, live events, arts education programs, artist residencies, and online projects.

The Capital City Arts Initiative [CCAI] is funded in part by the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, Nevada Arts Council and National Endowment for the Arts, City of Carson City, Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities, U.S. Bank Foundation, and John and Grace Nauman Foundation.

For additional information, please visit CCAI's website at http://www.arts-initiative.org.