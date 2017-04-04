Carson City beauty school holding open house April 5 | NevadaAppeal.com

Sierra Academy of Style is scheduled to open in May on the corner of Roop Street and Fairview Drive in the same building that once housed Carson City Beauty Academy.

The cosmetology school, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Anthony and Brandy Gayner, is holding an open house from 10 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The school will offer four tracks: a full 1,600 hour, or 11.5 month, cosmetology course that teaches hair, nails and skincare, as well as three shorter programs specifically for aestheticians, nail technicians and hair design.

Erica Hufford and Shelby Kuhn, instructors at the former school, will teach and the school will operate 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Once the first students have enough hours under their belt, Sierra Academy will open to the public for discount haircuts, manicures and other services.

The school is at 1851 Roop St. and the phone number is 775-885-7417.