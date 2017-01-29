Carson City birth announcements for Jan. 1-19, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City birth announcements for Jan. 1-19, 2017
January 29, 2017
Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center:
To Heather and Sean Frost of Washoe Valley, Sean Douglas Frost, born Jan. 1, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Sara Hernandez Avila and Derek Super of Gardnerville, Jocelyn Kailani Super, born Jan. 2, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Grace Autra and Kenneth Butterfield of Carson City, Skyler Matthew Butterfield, born Jan. 4, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.
To Olivia Capps and Stephen Paul of Carson City, Landon Augustus Arthur Paul, born Jan. 4, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Megan La Porte and Micah Dumas Jr. of Mound House, Mason Gauge Dumas, born Jan. 4, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.
To Alicia Gibbons and Brandon Munoz of Carson City, Trysten Styles Munoz, born Jan. 6, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.
To Megan and Jacob Homer of Dayton, Kyler Johl Homer, born Jan. 6, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Karli and Jeffrey Pogue of Minden, Samuel James Pogue, born Jan. 6, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Daisy and Colton Combs Sr. of Dayton, Emilee Rae Nicole Combs, born Jan. 7, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.
To Nicole and Mathew Garner of Carson City, Kimber Nicole Garner, born Jan. 10, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.
To Ashley and John Beeman of Fernley, John Craig Beeman, born Jan. 9, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Kaytlin Hamilton and Marcus Swanson of Carson City, Corey Michael Hamilton, born Jan. 9, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Tiffany and Adam Hranac of Susanville, Rowan Lee Hranac, born Jan. 9, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.
To Desiree Clampitt and Garrette DeLeon of Carson City, Addison Martha Michelle DeLeon, born Jan. 10, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.
To Randy Coe of Fallon, Nevaeh Serenity Coe, born Jan. 10, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.
To Hannah and Shane Kidney of Gardnerville, Rory Douglas Kidney, born Jan. 10, 2017, weighing 6 pounds.
To Erica Ortiz and Adam Southard of Stagecoach, David Anthony Southard, born Jan. 11, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Alyssa and Micheal Herbert of Minden, Amber Jane Herbert, born Jan. 11, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.
To Alexiss Danner and Gregory Parker of Dayton, Briella Bailey Parker, born Jan. 11, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.
To Victoria and Steward Elsworth of Gardnerville, Tristan Taz Jacobs Elsworth, born Jan. 12, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.
To Julie and Ruark Palmer of Dayton, Marilee Rose Palmer, born Jan. 12, 2017, weighing 6 pounds.
To Winter and Steven Smith of Carson City, Sierra Snow Smith, born Jan. 13, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.
To Desiree Anderson and Mario Ochoa of Carson City, Adriana Gabrielle Ochoa, born Jan. 15, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Julie and James Axelson of Carson City, Isabella Jo Axelson, born Jan. 15, 2017, weighing 7 pound and 8 ounces.
To Meghan and Eric Nelson of Gardnerville, Ryder Thomas Nelson, born Jan. 15, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Saira Martinez Calles and Juan Venegas Hernandez of Carson City, Roman Nicholai Venegas Martinez, born Jan. 17, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.
To Kimberly and David Sneed of Gardnerville, Josiah Joshua Sneed, born Jan. 17, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Trisha and Justin Rickey of Gardnerville, Brody James Rickey, born Jan. 17, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.
To Cailey Hardy and Brandon Baxter of Carson City, Michael Cameron Baxter, born Jan. 17, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces; and Jaxson Garrett Baxter, born Jan. 17, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.
To Brianna and Dontre Calhoun of Carson City, Harmony Ann Breeze Calhoun, born Jan. 18, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.
To Desiree and Matthew Hunter of Carson City, Carter Benjamin Hunter, born Jan. 19, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Announcements
- Comedy show at Carson City Nugget on Friday is canceled
- ‘The Vagina Monologues’ playing in Carson City to help victims of domestic violence
- Nevada State Museum in Carson City hosting lecture on history of underwear
- Nevada Humane Society holding ‘50 Shades of Spay’ campaign in February
- Carson City’s Proscenium Players recruiting directors for upcoming season
Trending Sitewide
- Open house planned at Carson City’s historic Wungnema House
- Carson City Sheriff’s arrests Carson Middle School student for making threats
- Douglas County adds charges on to men who were arrested on suspicion of burglary in Carson City
- Man arrested after threatening others with a knife says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Where to put the water?