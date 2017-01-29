Carson City birth announcements for Jan. 1-19, 2017 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center:

To Heather and Sean Frost of Washoe Valley, Sean Douglas Frost, born Jan. 1, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Sara Hernandez Avila and Derek Super of Gardnerville, Jocelyn Kailani Super, born Jan. 2, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Grace Autra and Kenneth Butterfield of Carson City, Skyler Matthew Butterfield, born Jan. 4, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Olivia Capps and Stephen Paul of Carson City, Landon Augustus Arthur Paul, born Jan. 4, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Megan La Porte and Micah Dumas Jr. of Mound House, Mason Gauge Dumas, born Jan. 4, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Alicia Gibbons and Brandon Munoz of Carson City, Trysten Styles Munoz, born Jan. 6, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 9 ounces.

To Megan and Jacob Homer of Dayton, Kyler Johl Homer, born Jan. 6, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Karli and Jeffrey Pogue of Minden, Samuel James Pogue, born Jan. 6, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Daisy and Colton Combs Sr. of Dayton, Emilee Rae Nicole Combs, born Jan. 7, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces.

To Nicole and Mathew Garner of Carson City, Kimber Nicole Garner, born Jan. 10, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Ashley and John Beeman of Fernley, John Craig Beeman, born Jan. 9, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Kaytlin Hamilton and Marcus Swanson of Carson City, Corey Michael Hamilton, born Jan. 9, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Tiffany and Adam Hranac of Susanville, Rowan Lee Hranac, born Jan. 9, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and one ounce.

To Desiree Clampitt and Garrette DeLeon of Carson City, Addison Martha Michelle DeLeon, born Jan. 10, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces.

To Randy Coe of Fallon, Nevaeh Serenity Coe, born Jan. 10, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

To Hannah and Shane Kidney of Gardnerville, Rory Douglas Kidney, born Jan. 10, 2017, weighing 6 pounds.

To Erica Ortiz and Adam Southard of Stagecoach, David Anthony Southard, born Jan. 11, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Alyssa and Micheal Herbert of Minden, Amber Jane Herbert, born Jan. 11, 2017, weighing 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

To Alexiss Danner and Gregory Parker of Dayton, Briella Bailey Parker, born Jan. 11, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces.

To Victoria and Steward Elsworth of Gardnerville, Tristan Taz Jacobs Elsworth, born Jan. 12, 2017, weighing 5 pounds and 13 ounces.

To Julie and Ruark Palmer of Dayton, Marilee Rose Palmer, born Jan. 12, 2017, weighing 6 pounds.

To Winter and Steven Smith of Carson City, Sierra Snow Smith, born Jan. 13, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

To Desiree Anderson and Mario Ochoa of Carson City, Adriana Gabrielle Ochoa, born Jan. 15, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Julie and James Axelson of Carson City, Isabella Jo Axelson, born Jan. 15, 2017, weighing 7 pound and 8 ounces.

To Meghan and Eric Nelson of Gardnerville, Ryder Thomas Nelson, born Jan. 15, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Saira Martinez Calles and Juan Venegas Hernandez of Carson City, Roman Nicholai Venegas Martinez, born Jan. 17, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

To Kimberly and David Sneed of Gardnerville, Josiah Joshua Sneed, born Jan. 17, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Trisha and Justin Rickey of Gardnerville, Brody James Rickey, born Jan. 17, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

To Cailey Hardy and Brandon Baxter of Carson City, Michael Cameron Baxter, born Jan. 17, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces; and Jaxson Garrett Baxter, born Jan. 17, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

To Brianna and Dontre Calhoun of Carson City, Harmony Ann Breeze Calhoun, born Jan. 18, 2017, weighing 8 pounds and 8 ounces.

To Desiree and Matthew Hunter of Carson City, Carter Benjamin Hunter, born Jan. 19, 2017, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces.