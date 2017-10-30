Carson City branch of Navy League to celebrate Veteran’s Day

The Carson City Council of the Navy League of the United States will honor veterans, past and present, at its November meeting.

The club also will pay tribute to MIAs and POWs and celebrate both the Navy and Marine Corps birthdays.

The guest speaker will be Katherine (Kat) Miller, Colonel, USA retired, who is director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

Col. Miller is responsible for managing Nevada veterans affairs, supporting the administration of two state veterans memorial cemeteries, a state veterans home, and a statewide veterans service officer program.

Miller was raised in Reno and served 34 years in the United States Army. Starting as an enlisted soldier, she culminated her military service with assignments as a military police brigade commander serving in the United States and in Afghanistan; and as the Commander of the Department of Defense's largest correctional organization. After retiring she taught college at the University of Maryland and the University of Nevada, Reno. Her education includes a Master's of Science Degree from the U.S. Army War College and a Master's of Public Administration from Roosevelt University in Chicago.

The dinner meeting will be held on Nov. 8 at the Gold Dust West Hotel and Casino, 2171 Highway 50 E. The social hour is at 5:30 followed by a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Recommended Stories For You

The price is $27 per person with the choice of turkey or ham. For reservations, call Bud Southard, 775-882-7960.

The Navy League of the United States was founded in 1902 and is a civilian organization with more than 50,000 members dedicated to educating American citizens and elected officials about the importance of sea power to U.S national security and supporting the men and women of the sea services and their families. The Carson City Council sponsors and supports Navy and Marine personnel at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center near Bridgeport, CA and NAS Fallon, NV, as well as, the Carson High Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Command. Come and join us in learning about and supporting our Maritime Services.