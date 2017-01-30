Carson City Bureau of Land Management to burn piles in Pine Nut Mountains | NevadaAppeal.com

Over the next few months, the Bureau of Land Management, Carson City District, will be burning piles of tree limbs in the Pine Nut Mountains left over from thinning of trees.

The burning will happen on days when enough precipitation has fallen to prevent fire from spreading beyond the pile areas and road conditions allow safe access. On burn days, smoke may be visible.

The burn is planned for areas where trees have recently been thinned to reduce high severity wildfire and increase growth and vigor of residual trees.

The thinning and burn are part of an ongoing effort by the BLM in the Pine Nut Mountains to restore a healthy, diverse and resilient ecosystem.

Piles are located south of Rawe Peak in the north portion of the range, near Sunrise Pass and El Dorado Canyon in the central portion of the range and south of Pine Nut Road in the southern portion of the range.

For information, call Keith Barker, fire management specialist, at 775-885-6120.