Carson City CAMPO, RTC meetings on Nov. 8 are canceled

The CAMPO and RTC meetings scheduled for Nov. 8 are canceled.

The meetings have been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in the Sierra Room of the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

For information, contact Transportation Manager Lucia Maloney at 775-283-7396 or LMaloney@carson.org.

