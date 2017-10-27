Carson City CAMPO, RTC meetings on Nov. 8 are canceled
October 27, 2017
The CAMPO and RTC meetings scheduled for Nov. 8 are canceled.
The meetings have been rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27 in the Sierra Room of the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.
For information, contact Transportation Manager Lucia Maloney at 775-283-7396 or LMaloney@carson.org.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Fallon resident Emmily Butz taking on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge
- John Aston, who was accused of threats against Carson City Judge John Tatro, has died
- Carson High volleyball tops Douglas in five sets
- What’s open and closed on Nevada Day 2006
- Carson City Planning Commission grants permit to convert part of commercial building into residences