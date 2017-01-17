Carson City churches holding community concert of prayer Friday | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City churches holding community concert of prayer Friday
January 17, 2017
Join several Carson City churches for a community concert of prayer at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Good Shepherd Wesleyan Church, 1505 Railroad Drive.
The quarterly event focuses on worship, fellowship and prayer.
For more information, contact Pastor Nick at 775-885-8361 or pastornick@gswc.org.
