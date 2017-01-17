 Carson City churches holding community concert of prayer Friday | NevadaAppeal.com

Join several Carson City churches for a community concert of prayer at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Good Shepherd Wesleyan Church, 1505 Railroad Drive.

The quarterly event focuses on worship, fellowship and prayer.

For more information, contact Pastor Nick at 775-885-8361 or pastornick@gswc.org.