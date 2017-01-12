Carson City commodity food distribution is Jan. 20 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City commodity food distribution is Jan. 20
January 12, 2017
Friends In Service Helping, or FISH, is distributing free USDA Commodity Foods to Carson City families 9-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St. No one will be admitted before 9 a.m.
Families must sign an issuance sheet at the Community Center certifying their household’s annual income doesn’t exceed federal poverty guidelines — which are monthly gross income of $1,485 for a single and $2,002.50 for a couple. For each additional member, add $517.50. Anyone declaring overly large families will be asked for proof of family members.
Proof of Carson City residency and a photo identification or driver’s license is required. Food may be picked up for those unable to attend by bringing a signed note from them and their photo identification.
This month’s foods include: cranberry juice, potato flakes, chicken legs, mixed fruit, pears, green beans, corn and diced tomatoes.
For more information, call the State of Nevada Department of Agriculture at 775-353-3601, or FISH at 775-882-3474.
