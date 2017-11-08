Carson City commodity food distribution planned for Nov. 17

Friends In Service Helping, or FISH, is hosting its final USDA Commodity Food distribution event from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Although the distribution will be the last at the Community Center, FISH will still receive and distribute USDA commodities from its office at 138 E. Long St.

Carson City families are eligible by signing the "Issuance Sheet" at the Community Center certifying that their household's annual income doesn't exceed federal poverty guidelines, which are monthly gross income of $1,485 for a single and $2,002.50 for a couple. For each additional household member, add $517.50.

Proof of Carson City residency and photo identification, such as a driver's license, are required. Also, anyone declaring overly large families for commodities will be asked for proof of family members.

Food may be picked up for the homebound or those unable to attend by bringing a signed note from them and their picture ID. The distribution is on a first come, first served basis.

This month's foods include: apple sauce, cranberry juice, cheese, ham, mixed fruit, green beans, pumpkin and fresh apples and potatoes.

For information, call FISH at 775-882-3474, ext. 109.