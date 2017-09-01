Carson City Computer Corps holding anniversary party Sept. 21

Carson City's tech nonprofit ComputerCorps is throwing a 20th anniversary party for supporters, friends and guests from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Governor's Mansion.

The party will be in the mansion's Nevada Room and on the surrounding grounds. Parking will be available at Carson Middle School with shuttle service.

The Corps reports for its 20th anniversary there will be food, drink, music, general fun, raffle prizes and "Memory Lane" photos. The dress code is comfortable casual.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are on sale at http://www.computercorps.org or at the Corps' office off Mallory Way, opposite from the Nevada Appeal offices.

Event sponsors include ComputerCorps, Black Bear Diner, 99.1 FM Talk Radio, Evans Broadcasting and others.

For information, call 775-883-2323.