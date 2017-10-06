Carson City ComputerCorps holds 20th anniversary gala

Carson City's nonprofit ComputerCorps recently held a gala celebration of 20 years of service to the citizens of the town at the Governor's Mansion with more than 260 staffers and guest taking part.

Admission was by a $15 ticket, which was exchanged for five raffle tickets at the entrance. Prizes included computer gear and beautiful baskets of fruit and flowers.

Cindy Peterson, Casino Fandango's marketing director, helped arrange things and Kathy Peterson arranged for communications.

Thanks to chef Pat Nelson of Casino Fandango, Malcolm Gafford, general manager for Black Bear Diner, and Duane Felker of Carson City BBQ, guests enjoyed quality dining. Wine and beer donations from Revel Nevada Distribution, Capital Beverage and Southern Glazer keep spirits high.

The Rebekah Chase Band offered music. Deft magician Ryan Wendt offered sleight-of-hand tricks, and ComputerCorps volunteer Kurt Petersen contributed his balloon making skills. Tim with TapSnap made sure guests got photos of the event. And Craig Swope of Evens broadcasting went live on the air.

Thanks to active support from generous businesses more than 70 prizes were awarded, including the grand door prize of A Night on the Town, sponsored by Casino Fandango.

ComputerCorps offices are at 580 Mallory Way, across from the Nevada Appeal office. The nonprofit offers $95 computers and a wide array of computer products at its offices. Call 775-304-2175 or 883-2323.