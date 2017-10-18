Carson City Cross Fit hosting competition to help families in need

The Carson City Cross Fit gym is hosting a Thanksgiving meal fundraiser this weekend for families in need.

Trainer Lief Larson said the goal is to raise at least 100 meals and currently have 78 paid for. Last year, the gym raised and donated 11 meals to the Carson City Specialties Court.

The Turkey N Stuffing event all will offer a same gender, partner competition where athletes will work through four workouts over 37 minutes. There are two divisions, Rx and scaled, for both males and females.

The event is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the gym, 403 Hot Springs Road.