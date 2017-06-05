Carson City Downtown Revival Car Show set for Saturday | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Downtown Revival Car Show set for Saturday
June 5, 2017
The Carson City Downtown Revival Car Show, open to all vehicles, will be at the Carson Nugget from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Participants have the chance to win several trophies — like Governor's, Mayor's and Sheriff's picks — and awards, such as most distance traveled.
The event also includes music, a poker walk and scavenger hunt in addition to goodie bags for the first 100 attendees.
Entry costs $25, a fee to benefit Food For Thought, cancer research at the University of Nevada, Reno, and the Nevada Military Support Alliance.
For information, contact Jim or Sharon Hoff at 775-324-7759 or hoffer1964@charter.net.