Carson City Downtown Revival Car Show set for Saturday | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Downtown Revival Car Show, open to all vehicles, will be at the Carson Nugget from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Participants have the chance to win several trophies — like Governor's, Mayor's and Sheriff's picks — and awards, such as most distance traveled.

The event also includes music, a poker walk and scavenger hunt in addition to goodie bags for the first 100 attendees.

Entry costs $25, a fee to benefit Food For Thought, cancer research at the University of Nevada, Reno, and the Nevada Military Support Alliance.

For information, contact Jim or Sharon Hoff at 775-324-7759 or hoffer1964@charter.net.