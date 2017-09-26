Carson City Dutch Bros. hosting fundraiser for Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada

On Friday, Sept. 29, Dutch Bros. will celebrate National Coffee Day by donating $1 from every drink to Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada for the company's annual Buck for Kids day.

Dutch Bros. aims to disrupt the national focus on coffee sales and increase the impact coffee lovers can have on youth in their local communities. On Friday, all 292 Dutch Bros. locations throughout seven states will donate $1 from every drink sale to support local youth organizations. Every Dutch Bros. location is locally operated and proceeds from this day support nonprofits as they mentor, support and better the lives of youth throughout the area.

Through Buck for Kids, Dutch Bros. locations in Carson City will support a local organization serving children — Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada — which works to enable all young people, especially those in need, to graduate from high school with plans for their futures and reach their full potentials.

"National Coffee Day allows us to showcase what we do best — putting people first," says Travis Boersma, cofounder Dutch Bros. Coffee. "We love coffee but there is nothing more important than our kids. We are stoked to support our local communities and outstanding youth programs."

Dutch Bros. will celebrate National Coffee Day by impacting the communities that the company's employees are grateful to call home. Through Buck for Kids, Dutch Bros. partners with local youth organizations doing great work.

To date, Dutch Bros.' Buck for Kids has raised over $1.28 million for local youth organizations with gifts totaling $401,212 last year alone. By partnering with local coffee lovers, Dutch Bros. hopes to surpass that total this year. The company's philosophy is that our youth are the future. Together we can make strides to positively impact their lives and create a better world.