Carson City Emblem Club hosting wine paired dinner for charity Jan. 14 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Emblem Club No. 507 is hosting a four-course dinner on Saturday, Jan. 14 to benefit local charities.

The rescheduled dinner event menu consists of antipasti, special salad, beef Bourguignon with kicked up potatoes and buttery green beans, Texas sheet cake with ice cream, all paired with two white and two red wines.

Social hour at 5 will be followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $20 and tickets are available at Carson City Elks Lodge No. 2177, 515 N. Nevada St., or by calling Carol Park at 775-882-3751.