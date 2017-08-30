Carson City forum to center on LGBT community

Sierra Nevada Forums is hosting an event centered on the definitions associated with different sexual orientations, the challenges facing people who are LGBT, and the influences leading to discriminatory practices against them.

The free event, titled LGBT from A to Z: All Colors of the Rainbow, will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 in the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St.

Moderated by Janine Comeletti, president of PFLAG Carson Region, the forum will feature Kathy Baldock of Canyonwalker Connections, Sherrie Scaffidi of Transgender Allies Group, Kim Nichols of Northern Nevada HOPES, and Sean Savoy of Nevada Interfaith Coalition for Equality and Inclusion and Northern Nevada LGBTQ Leadership Alliance.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 775-721-1731, or go to http://www.sierranevadaforums.com.