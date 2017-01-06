Carson City Free and Accepted Masons holding annual installation of officers | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Lodge No. 1 of Free and Accepted Masons is holding its 155th installation of officers at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at its headquarters, 113 E. Washington St.

The annual installation of officers is open to the public. All those interested in Freemasonry are invited to attend and take a tour of the Lodge.

Carson Lodge No. 1 was the first Freemason Lodge in the state of Nevada and has operated continually since 1862 when it was chartered first in California, then in Nevada when it first became a state.

The group meets in the yellow building on the corner of Carson and E. Washington streets. The historic building, which is listed on the National Historic Register, was first used as the train station for Carson City.

For more information, contact Secretary Mike Williams at Carson Lodge No. 1 at 775-882-3931.