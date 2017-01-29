 Carson City Free and Accepted Masons install 2017 officers | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Lodge No. 1, Free and Accepted Masons recently held its annual Installation of Officers for 2017. Grand Master of Masons in Nevada Gerald Ogle (front row left) presided over the installation. Carson Lodge No. 1 is preparing for its annual Charity Poker Night to be held on April 29 to raise funds for youth organizations in Carson City.Courtesy |

