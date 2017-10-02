 Carson City Historical Society hosting bear and doll show Saturday | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Historical Society hosting bear and doll show Saturday

Courtesy |

DD Spencer, left, and Paula Cannon with only a few of the bears to be shown and offered for sale. They are standing in front of the entrance to the historic Foreman-Roberts House that was damaged the most by fire last year. The Historical Society is pleased to show the damage has been repaired.

Vendors and collectors will showcase a range of vintage and contemporary bears, dolls and accessories from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The free bear and doll show, sponsored by the Carson City Historical Society, will be inside the Foreman-Roberts Carriage House, 1207 N. Carson St.

Proceeds from sales will help support the society, which recently restored the Foreman-Roberts site after it was damaged from fire last year.

Go back to article