Carson City Historical Society hosting bear and doll show Saturday

Vendors and collectors will showcase a range of vintage and contemporary bears, dolls and accessories from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The free bear and doll show, sponsored by the Carson City Historical Society, will be inside the Foreman-Roberts Carriage House, 1207 N. Carson St.

Proceeds from sales will help support the society, which recently restored the Foreman-Roberts site after it was damaged from fire last year.