Carson City Historical Society to meet Sept. 24

The Carson City Historical Society is holding a general meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24. The meeting will be held in the Foreman-Roberts Carriage House at 1207 N. Carson St. and is open to all members and friends of the Society.

Light refreshments will be served and no reservations are required. There will be a short business meeting after which tours of the repaired Foreman-Roberts House Museum will be available.

The work that has been done to repair the damage caused by the fires which occurred just over a year ago will be explained.